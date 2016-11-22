CT median home sales price up in October

The median sales price of a single-family home in Connecticut during October was $247,000, according to new data released by Connecticut Realtors. That was a 3.3 percent increase from the median sale price of $239,000 in October 2015.

However, the volume of single-family residential home sales in Connecticut decreased 4.6 percent year-over-year, from 3,021 in October 2015 to 2,881 last month.

In the townhouse and condominium market, the median sales price in Connecticut during October was $159,900, a 1.7 percent increase from $157,250 in that same period in 2015. Sales for these properties rose 1.7 percent, from 716 in October last year to 728 last month.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median national home sales price in October was $232,200, a 5.9 percent year-over-year increase. That figure includes single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops.

Print