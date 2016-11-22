New Rochelle hires PR firm

New Rochelle has hired a Manhattan firm to promote the city as a good place for economic development.

The firm, Marino, was selected in a competitive process that began in June.

It is headed by Frank Marino, who served as a public affairs official in the administration of Ed Koch, mayor of New York City from 1979 to 1988. He is a 1973 graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle.

He founded the firm in 1993 and has represented economic developments in New York City, Westchester County and the surrounding region.

The city has been promoting redevelopment of its downtown and waterfront. Last year, it initiated new zoning and a downtown redevelopment plan through RDRXR, a partnership of RXR Realty and Renaissance Downtowns.

New Rochelle is positioning itself as pro-business and as a good place to live and work. New residential buildings, for example, tout quick access to Manhattan on the Metro-North New Haven rail line.

