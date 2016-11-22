SoNo’s The Loft Martini Lounge to close Saturday

The Loft Martini Lounge, a South Norwalk staple for the past two decades, will be closing on Saturday.

“This weekend we will be easing into the end of our 20 year run,” said the venue on its Facebook page. “It’s been not only a blast, but an honor to be a part of the South Norwalk community for two decades. Help us in saying goodbye to a tradition, but also a bit of comfort in an uncertain future. We can’t wait to go out the way we came in, on top, and partying until the sun comes up!”

No explanation was offered on the venue’s Facebook page or website on the abrupt nature of the closing, but a report in The Hour stated that The Loft’s lease had expired and was not renewed. It is uncertain whether the venue will reopen at a different location.

