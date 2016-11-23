New owner of former AT&T White Plains building to focus on office leasing

The former AT&T Inc. building at 440 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains has new ownership and a new leasing agent with plans to renovate and lease up the 300,000-square foot office tower.

Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors in Rye Brook has been named exclusive leasing agent for the 12-story building, which the realty company says is the largest contiguous office space in White Plains. The building opened in the 1960s and was used as a regional network control center by AT&T, according to a history posted on AT&T’s website.

The building was sold by AT&T for $18 million to American Equity Partners I LLC and Equity Partners II LLC in a deal that closed Nov. 10, according to county property records.

Headquartered in Cedarhurst on Long Island, American Equity Partners is a developer and operator of retail, residential and office properties. The company on its website lists development projects and properties in New Jersey, Connecticut and Far Rockaway, Queens.

David Elkouby, a member at American Equity Partners, told the Business Journal the AT&T building was the company’s first purchase in Westchester County. “We believe in the Westchester market and the White Plains market,” he said. “We think it’s a very good market.”

Ayall Schanzer, president and CEO of Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors, said his company is putting plans in place to revamp the building and searching for new tenants. Although the new ownership had considered converting part of the building for residential use, the focus is now on leasing up the office space, Schanzer said.

He said the size of the building and its access to a second source of power can help it attract new tenants.

“It is the only building in downtown to have a full backup generator,” Schanzer said. “So that opens the marketplace for potentially relocating New York City financial firms, insurance companies, disaster recovery sites and it’s excellent for health and communications people.”

On the corner of Hamilton Avenue and North Broadway in White Plains, the property is next door to 400 Hamilton Ave, where AT&T maintains a telecommunications tower and switching center. It’s across the street from 445 Hamilton Ave., one of two buildings that make up White Plains Plaza, which itself recently changed ownership and underwent renovations.

Scott Benson, who along with Schanzer is the lead agent on the property for Greiner-Maltz, said Stefano Cardarelli of the Cardarelli Design Group in White Plains has been retained to lead a redesign of the 440 Hamilton Ave. office space. Renovations will include a new model suite on the tenth floor, updates to the conference center, exterior renovations, lobby improvements and new directory systems.

“It’s a very unique building, it kind of has the feel of a Rockefeller Center type of property,” Benson said.

Currently the building is 25 percent leased, with Entergy Corp., the operators of Indian Point Energy Center, using the top two floors of the building as local corporate offices and a disaster recovery site.

Benson said Greiner-Maltz is just now beginning soft marketing efforts for the building and is in discussion with a firm to possibly take up an entire floor as well as with a couple potential multi-floor tenants.

“This will be a Class A building,” Benson said. “But we have the ability of undercutting the market. In a Class A market that may dictate $28 to $32 (per square foot) downtown, we’re going to be marketing this in the mid to high 20s.”

Greiner-Maltz opened its office at 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook earlier this year, aiming to expand its footprint in the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut. The real estate company also has offices in Plainview on Long Island, Long Island City in Queens, and Moonachie, New Jersey.

