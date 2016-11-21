Bridgeport to establish sister city ties with Bethlehem

After years of being the only major Connecticut metro that did not have a sister city relationship with a foreign location, Bridgeport is moving to establish a bond with Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Mayor Joe Ganim used the City of Bridgeport Facebook page to share the news while offering a photograph of himself at the Church of the Nativity at the end of what he dubbed a “substantive journey to the Holy Land.” Ganim acknowledged his Bethlehem counterpart, Mayor Vera Baboun, in establishing this new relationship between the cities.

“Together I hope to forge stronger economic, cultural and educational ties with the people of Bridgeport and this beautiful and sacred city in the hills near Jerusalem,” Ganim wrote on Facebook. “God be with you all.”

