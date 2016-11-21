Pepsi-owned Sabra Dipping recalls some hummus products for listeria risk

Sabra Dipping Co. LLC has voluntarily recalled a variety of its hummus products after Listeria monocytogenes was identified at the manufacturing facility, though not in tested finished products.

Sabra, which is owned in part by Purchase-based PepsiCo and is headquartered in White Plains, said it recalled the product “out of an abundance of caution.” The recall applies to any product produced before Nov. 8. Consumers are urged to discard any product with a “Best Before” date up through Jan. 23, 2017. The company is offering reimbursement for affected products.

“We are taking action because consumer safety is a top priority,” Sabra CEO Shali Shalit Shoval said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

Listerosis, the infection caused by Listeria, can be especially dangerous for pregnant women. It can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For other adults, symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever and muscle aches.

Sabra underwent a similar recall in 2015, where it pulled 30,000 cases of its classic hummus product because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall does not apply to Sabra’s Organic Hummus or Guacamole, Sabra Salsa or Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips, according to a notice from the FDA.

The full list of recalled products is posted on the FDA website.

Sabra is a joint-venture business of the Frito-Lay North America division of PepsiCo and Strauss Ltd., an affiliate of Strauss Group, Israel’s second largest food and beverage company. Sabra signed a five-year lease in May and expanded to 36,345 square feet of headquarters space at 777 Westchester Ave. in The Exchange, owned by Normandy Real Estate Partners.

