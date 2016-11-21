Westchester Community College signs transfer agreement with Delaware State University

Westchester Community College signed a transfer agreement with Delaware State University that will allow associate degree graduates of the college to transfer to Delaware State to complete a bachelor’s degrees in two years.



WCC President Belinda S. Miles

The agreement also allows students who hold an associate degree in accounting from the Valhalla-based community college to continue their studies at Delaware State and earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting after two years and a master’s after one additional year.



Westchester Community College President Belinda S. Miles said the agreement establishes a partnership between two institutions that share a commitment to academic excellence and student success. She noted that achieving such collaborations that guarantee junior status for transferring students are a critical component of the college’s completion efforts.



The agreement guarantees transfer admission for Westchester Community College graduates who have a minimum of a 2.0 GPA, with the exception of undergraduate programs that require a 2.5 GPA, including management, accounting, social work and mathematics education.

Delaware State University is a historically black public university in Dover.

