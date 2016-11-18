New York Life to lay off 45 in Sleepy Hollow

New York Life Insurance Co. will lay off 45 workers at its facility near Sleepy Hollow early next year.

The jobs are being outsourced, according to a state Department of Labor notice. The jobs are described as IT and finance positions.

The layoffs will begin on Feb. 17.

The Fortune 100 company is “partnering with select companies who have unique capabilities that enable us to better serve our customers,” spokesman Jason Weinzimer said.

On Nov. 16, the nation’s largest mutual life insurer, announced that it expects to pay participating policy owners a record dividend payout of $1.77 billion in 2017, an increase of 5.4 percent over what it expects to pay in 2016.

The company employs more than 650 people in Westchester County, he said, and is committed to remaining in the county, where it has had a significant presence since 2004.

Print