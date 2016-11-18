Online job fair for veterans kicks off

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board in collaboration with the Office of Veterans Services of Westchester and Putnam counties is holding a monthlong online virtual job fair. Businesses and veterans are encouraged to log on to the website and post jobs or resumes.

The job fair will run through Dec. 12.

Veterans who may be transitioning in the near future, or have already left the service, can use the online portal to connect with employers in Westchester and Putnam. Veterans build a profile, upload a resume and can immediately start perusing jobs from wherever they are stationed.

Employers can also use the site to connect with qualified veterans. Businesses in Westchester and Putnam counties are encouraged to list jobs that will be targeted to veterans.

“Because candidates can conveniently access employment opportunities from home via computer or at a career center, partnering with Westchester County to extend this virtual job fair to our veterans is a perfect complement to our existing programs,” Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “We hope that as a result of this connection between our veterans and local employers that more of our veterans will find quality employment.”

For more information, visit westchesterputnamonestop.com or call 914-995-4976 or 914-995-8631.

