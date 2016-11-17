New academic dean at Housatonic Community College

Housatonic Community College has appointed Michael B. Brown as academic dean of the college.

Michael B. Brown

Brown was previously provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at North Carolina’s Wesleyan College. Prior to that, he was associate dean of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences at East Carolina University, and was also a professor of psychology at the university.

Brown earned a Ph.D. in school psychology, a master’s degree in family and child development, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He completed a pre-doctoral clinical psychology internship at Pennsylvania’s Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

