Rocket Jewelry Box leases Elmsford industrial space

Rocket Jewelry Box Inc., a 100-year-old packaging company headquartered in the Bronx, has leased 10,600 square feet of industrial space at 375 Executive Blvd. in Elmsford.

The deal was announced by Eric S. Goldschmidt, senior partner at Goldschmidt & Associates in Scarsdale, who represented the tenant in the long-term lease. The landlord, GHP Office Realty, was represented by Jamie Schwartz, GHP executive vice president.

The West Harrison-based real estate company recently acquired the 81,500-square-foot office and light industrial building on a 3.7-acre site from Westchester County for $5.4 million.

Goldschmidt said the building will undergo a complete interior and exterior renovation.

