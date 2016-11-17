Westport establishes TOD master plan steering committee

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe has announced the creation of a committee to provide input, guidance and direction to professional planning consultants chosen to develop a transit oriented development master plan for the Saugatuck area.

The study, funded under a $440,000 state grant, will review how to improve streets, sidewalks, lighting, crosswalks and streetscapes. The master plan will also incorporate ideas on how future development and infrastructure improvements may be shaped so that community goals – including improved bicycle and pedestrian access to the Westport train station – will be addressed

Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young and Westport resident Craig Schiavone will co-chair the Saugatuck steering committee. “Once completed, the master plan will be used to help implement the Westport Plan of Conservation and Development’s goal of enhancing Saugatuck Center as a transportation hub,” Young said.

