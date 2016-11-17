Two Fairfield County companies named on Deloitte’s ‘Technology Fast 500’ list

A pair of Fairfield County companies – Trumbull’s HealthPlanOne LLC and Norwalk’s etouches – are included on Deloitte’s 2016 Technology Fast 500 list, which ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies in North America.

Selection was based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015. Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent in the 2012-15 period, with a median growth of 290 percent.

HealthPlanOne, an internet marketing and member acquisition company serving the health care and insurance industries, came in 357th, with a growth rate of 199 percent, while event management software maker etouches placed 461st by growing by 132 percent.

Five other Connecticut companies also made the list, which was headed by Pasadena, California’s Loot Crate, a subscription box service which provides monthly boxes of “geek and gaming-related merchandise,” which posted the 66,661 percent growth.

For the 21st consecutive year, there are more software companies on the Technology Fast 500 than any other single sector.

Print