Veterans job fair Thursday at Empire City Casino

The Yonkers Department of Veterans Services and Empire City Casino will host a job fair for veterans and military spouses seeking employment from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the casino.

The job fair will be held in The Good Time Room on the third floor of the casino at 810 Yonkers Ave. Veterans returning from overseas and looking to re-enter the workforce will have the opportunity to network, interview and speak with more than 60 employers in the tristate area.

Yonkers officials noted that New York, with more than 800,000 veterans residing in the state, has one of the highest veteran population rates in the nation.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Christina.Gilmartin@yonkersny.gov, 914-512-4017, or Taryn Duffy at TDuffy@empirecitycasino.com, 914- 457-2431.

Print