Woman smells a rat, finds one in her Zara dress

The Greenwich store of the Zara fashion retail chain is being sued by a woman who claims the store sold her a dress with a dead rodent sewn into the garment.

According to a New York Post report, Manhattan resident Cailey Fiesel bought the black scoop-neck dress in July and initially had no problems with her purchase. A few weeks later, however, she began to notice a “disturbingly pungent odor” while wearing the outfit at her office and began to feel what seemed like a tiny paw poking at her.

“I saw the little leg that was coming out of the seam that I had touched, which was really horrifying,” Fiesel recalled. “I froze — I was paralyzed with fear.”

After unsuccessfully attempting to reach an out-of-court settlement with Zara, Fiesel filed a lawsuit on Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A spokesperson for Zara USA said the company “is aware of the suit and we are investigating the matter further,” adding that it operates under “stringent health and safety standards, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our products meet these rigorous requirements.”

Print