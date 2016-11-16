Sandy Hook families file court appeal in case against gun makers

The families of nine victims of the December 2012 Sandy Hook massacre – whose lawsuit against Remington Arms was dismissed by Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis on Oct. 14 – have filed an appeal of that decision with the state Supreme Court.

“We feel strongly that the critical issues raised in this case belong before our state’s Supreme Court and we hope the court agrees,” said the families’ attorney Joshua Koskoff.

The families maintain that Remington was responsible for selling what it termed a semi-automatic rifle, used by Adam Lanza to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.

In her ruling, Bellis agreed with Remington attorneys that the lawsuit should be dismissed under the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which protects gun makers from liability when their firearms are used in crimes.

