Trump likely to bounce Fairfield resident Daly as state’s U.S. attorney

Deirdre M. Daly, who in 2014 became the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Connecticut, will likely lose that position when Donald Trump assumes the U.S. presidency.

Fairfield resident Daly, who is a Democrat, was appointed to the U.S. attorney post by President Barack Obama; all such appointments are subject to replacement by the nation’s chief executive.

Deirdre M. Daly

According to the Connecticut Law Tribune, possible replacements for Daly include two former U.S. attorneys in Connecticut: Nora R. Dannehy, a Democrat who served from 2008-10, and Kevin J. O’Connor, who served from 2002-08 and who has been named by the Trump organization as an adviser in the replacement of Daly.

Other possibilities, according to the report, include Trump supporter and delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention Steve Bonafonte; attorney/Trump campaign activist Justin Clark; and Martha Dean, who lost the 2010 state attorney general election to Democrat George Jepsen and briefly ran as a Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2014.

Prior to being named U.S. attorney, Daly served as the first assistant U.S. attorney from July 2010 to May 2013. From 1985 to 1997, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Print