Fordham celebrates 40 years in Westchester

Fordham Westchester recently celebrated the Catholic university’s 40th anniversary in Westchester County with a Fall Gratitude Reception at its West Harrison campus. The event also celebrated 175 years of Fordham University in New York City and the centennial of the university’s Graduate School of Education and Graduate School of Social Service.

From left, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; Virginia Roach, dean of the Fordham Graduate School of Education; Anthony Davidson, dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies; Debra McPhee, dean of the Graduate School of Social Service; Grant Grastorf, academic operations administrator; Marsha Gordon, president and CEO, Business Council of Westchester.

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino, an alumnus of Fordham University, proclaimed Nov. 10 as Fordham University Westchester Recognition Day in the county. Ron Belmont, Harrison town supervisor, spoke to more than 150 reception attendees about the strong relationship between the town and university and how Fordham’s move to Westchester Avenue from its Marymount campus in 2008 spurred many other businesses to relocate to the area.

Deans of Fordham’s Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Social Services and School of Professional and Continuing Studies presented community leadership awards to 13 professionals with deep connections to the university. The honorees included:

• Noelle Beale, regional superintendent, Central Westchester Catholic Schools;

• Patricia Langan, principal, Patricia A. DiChiaro School, Yonkers;

• Robert Maher, CEO, St. Christopher’s School, Dobbs Ferry;

• Arlene Moliterno, clinical professor of curriculum and teaching, Graduate School of Education;

• Sarah Beard, director of clinical services, Lower Naugatuck Valley Parent Child Resource Center;

• Polly Kerrigan, senior vice president, Family Services of Westchester;

• Kevin McGuire, commissioner, Westchester County Department of Social Services;

• Raven Waterman, director of clinical services, Graham Windham;

• Eileen Burchell, assistant vice president, Office of the Provost, Fordham University;

• Angie Cercone, director talent team, Ernst and Young, and student affairs subcommittee chairperson, School of Professional and Continuing Studies dean’s advisory board;

• Kevin Mahoney, senior vice president for investments, Raymond James, and chairperson of the Professional and Continuing Studies dean’s advisory board;

• Karen Parrish, vice president and lead partner, IBM, and subcommittee member of the Professional and Continuing Studies Dean’s advisory board;

• Marc Rosa, wealth management advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and co-president of the Fordham University Alumni Chapter of Westchester.

The reception also featured a timeline and exhibit highlighting 40 years of Fordham in Westchester.

For more information on Fordham Westchester, visit fordham.edu/info/20395/westchester_campus.

Print