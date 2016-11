Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino will offer an insider’s look at his 2017 budget on Wednesday.

Astorino is expected to discuss the impact of the county budget on businesses, state-mandated spending and funding for nonprofits.

The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Tappan Hill Mansion, Tarrytown. Reservations can be made through The Business Council of Westchester.

Tickets cost $60 for members and $80 for nonmembers.

