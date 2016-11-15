New state law to boost craft beverage production centers

By Ryan Deffenbaugh

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to give home brewers, vintners and cider producers a boost in creating “the next great Empire State beer, wine, or cider.”

Cuomo signed into law on Monday a bill that allows for the creation and operation of custom beer, wine and cider production centers. The centers would rent space and equipment to people looking to get in the homemade beverage game.

The craft beverage industry has taken the state “by storm,” Cuomo said.

“This new law builds upon this increased interest, supports local agriculture, and breaks down artificial barriers to allow innovation and creativity to flow,” he added.

The custom beer, wine and cider production centers could help people living in urban and suburban areas without access to equipment or space to make their own craft beverages, according to Cuomo’s office. The centers will be regulated by the State Liquor Authority.

