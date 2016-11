T&J Restaurant & Pizzeria hosted a grand reopening on Nov. 9 at its new restaurant at 10 Pearl St. in Port Chester. The restaurant was previously in business for 26 years at 227 Westchester Ave., just blocks away from its new location.

The restaurant, owned by John Ruggiero and Ray Sassano, features a ground-floor dining area and outdoor seating, along with an upstairs catering and event venue with a rooftop terrace.

For more information, visit: tandjs.net.

