Economic prosperity credited in CT safe state ranking

Connecticut has been named one the 10 safest states in the nation, according to a new data analysis by 24/7 Wall St., and economic factors are being credited for this rating.

Among the states, Connecticut placed sixth, with 218.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people annually and 117 murders in 2015, the 19th lowest in the nation. 24/7 Wall St. cited Stamford as having a below average violent crime rate, although it faulted Bridgeport and Hartford as being among the cities within high-safety states with “staggeringly high violent crime rates.”

But the secret to Connecticut’s safety level, according to the data analysis, is the local economy.

“Connecticut is one of the many states and communities where financial prosperity has likely contributed somewhat to the relatively low violent crime levels,” wrote Thomas C. Frohlich, senior features editor at 24/7 Wall St. and author of the study. “Just 10.5 percent of people live in poverty, the sixth lowest rate, and the typical household in Connecticut earns $71,346 annually, the fifth highest of all states.”

