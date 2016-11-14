Linda McMahon cited as potential Trump Commerce Secretary

World Wresting Entertainment co-founder and former CEO Linda McMahon is reportedly a candidate to become Secretary of Commerce in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

According to an NBC News report that cites “sources close to Linda McMahon and President-elect Trump’s transition team,” McMahon is “one name under consideration to become Secretary of Commerce,” although it is not clear why her name is linked to this particular position. McMahon was appointed to the Connecticut Board of Education in 2009 and served for a year. She twice ran for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut, losing to Richard Blumenthal in 2010 and Chris Murphy in 2012. Since her second senatorial campaign, she has served as CEO of Women’s Leadership LIVE, a nonprofit encouraging entrepreneurship among women business professionals, and has been a prominent donor to Republican and conservative causes.

During the presidential campaign, McMahon had initially backed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s bid for the Republican nomination before switching support to Trump, a longtime friend who had made guest appearances at WWE events. On Nov. 8, she Tweeted a photo of herself at Trump’s victory party in New York as the president-elect addressed his supporters.

