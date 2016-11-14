Westchester Community Foundation awards $824,000 in grants

By Aleesia Forni

The Westchester Community Foundation announced $824,000 in grants to support nonprofits in Westchester and Putnam counties.

Grants include $159,000 toward the cleanup and water quality monitoring in the Bronx and Saw Mill rivers, Mianus River Gorge and the Long Island Sound.

“Westchester’s environmental community is at the forefront of cleaning our rivers and working with one another and with local officials for wider watershed planning,” said program officer Tara Seeley, adding that the foundation is pleased to support these collaborations.

The foundation also granted $90,000 to expand access to mental health services and other support for youth.

“Our community’s young people continue to be at high risk for depression and substance abuse, especially heroin and opioid abuse,” said executive director Laura Rossi. “Expanded access to mental health services in our region can hopefully save more lives.”

For more information and a complete list of grants awarded, visit: www.wcf-ny.org.

