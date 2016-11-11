Legal Records – Week of Nov. 14

Westfair Communications offers the only comprehensive source of legal records for Westchester County, Fairfield County and the Hudson Valley. Download the files below to access this week’ s new business filings, court cases, judgments, deeds, foreclosures, leases, liens, lis pendens, mortgages and patents. Download as a DOC file Westchester records Download as a DOC file…
Brookfield moving ahead with downtown development after years of inactionNovember 10, 2016
When will Brookfield rebuild its downtown area? For longtime residents, it’s one of those unanswerable questions. But according to First Selectman SteveRead more ...