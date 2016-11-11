As Westchester’s four largest cities get set to undertake a $750 million public-private effort to bring super-speedy gigabit broadband internet speeds to its residents and businesses, there’s still much to figure out. A national expert on gigabit broadband led a discussion on what steps would be required by the plan — which calls for a…
Gigabit expert addresses Westchester cities’ high-speed internet plan
By Ryan DeffenbaughNovember 11, 2016 No Comment
About the author
Ryan Deffenbaugh
Related Articles
-
-
Ginsburg Development tops off latest Yonkers luxury developmentNovember 4, 2016
-
New group seeks to coordinate sustainability effortsNovember 3, 2016
-
Greenburgh pushes for place at gigabit tableNovember 3, 2016
SPOTLIGHT
-
Brookfield moving ahead with downtown development after years of inactionNovember 10, 2016
When will Brookfield rebuild its downtown area? For longtime residents, it’s one of those unanswerable questions. But according to First Selectman SteveRead more ...
-
Developer offers backstory on Bridgeport’s Bijou SquareNovember 7, 2016
To an outsider, it would seem that this has been a tumultuous year at Bridgeport’s Bijou Square development. In March, the popular eatery and liveRead more ...
-
Take the lead when it comes to money and boundariesNovember 3, 2016
We have an employee who keeps stretching the limits. Asks for reimbursement of expenses that we don’t usually reimburse. Frequently requests salaryRead more ...
-
Five questions for experts who say they can predict election resultsNovember 3, 2016
Just five questions are crucial if you want to predict who will become president on Nov. 8. Newsday columnist Lane Filler is skeptical about the ability ofRead more ...
-
Bigelow CEO discusses balancing family and businessOctober 31, 2016
The challenges of balancing family and business — coupled with the thorny personnel issues that can arise in a family business — were addressed byRead more ...