Gigabit expert addresses Westchester cities’ high-speed internet plan

By Ryan Deffenbaugh

As Westchester’s four largest cities get set to undertake a $750 million public-private effort to bring super-speedy gigabit broadband internet speeds to its residents and businesses, there’s still much to figure out. A national expert on gigabit broadband led a discussion on what steps would be required by the plan — which calls for a…

