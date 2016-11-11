Billy Bishop, co-founder of the Wilton-based pet food company and son of co-founder/chairman Bill Bishop, will replace retiring CEO Kurt Schmidt on Jan. 1.
Blue Buffalo names new CEO, posts third-quarter sales increase
By Kevin ZimmermanNovember 11, 2016 No Comment
