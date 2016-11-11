CT snags $135K in Adobe data breach settlement

Attorney General George Jepsen has announced that Connecticut and 14 other states in reaching a $1 million settlement with Adobe Systems Inc. regarding a 2013 data breach that jeopardized personal information of about 552,000 people.

Connecticut, which was the lead state in the investigation, will receive $135,095.71, of which $25,000 will go to the Department of Consumer Protection’s consumer privacy protection guaranty and enforcement account, with the remaining sum headed for the state’s General Fund.

“Consumers should have a reasonable expectation that their personal and financial information is properly safeguarded from unauthorized access,” said Jepsen in a statement. “Adobe worked in good faith with my office and the states affected by this incident to better protect consumer information going forward, and for that it deserves some credit. My office will continue to be diligent in protecting Connecticut consumers by strictly enforcing our privacy laws.”

