Bankwell names Ivanov as exec VP, CFO

Bankwell has appointed Penko Ivanov as executive vice president, chief financial officer at Bankwell Financial Group and its subsidiary, Bankwell Bank, both headquartered in New Canaan.

Wilton resident Ivanov’s most recent roles included serving as CFO for the U.S. operations of Doral Bank, where he created a scalable finance organization to support the rapid growth of several business units from infancy to $3 billion in assets, and as CFO of Darien Rowayton Bank. His resume also includes various accounting/finance positions at PepsiCo, GE Capital and Bridgewater Associates.

Previous CFO Ernest J. Verrico Sr., who announced his retirement plans earlier in the year, will remain with the company in an advisory role through the end of January 2017.

