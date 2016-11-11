CAREERS anniversary celebration honors clients, supporters

CAREERS for People with Disabilities Inc., an organization that helps individuals with disabilities find employment, held its 29th anniversary celebration on Oct. 20 at the Crowne Plaza in White Plains.

The event highlighted the success of individuals with disabilities who have been placed in jobs throughout Westchester and Putnam Counties.

“Our anniversary celebration is a great time to thank all our corporate and foundation supporters,” CAREERS Executive Director Tina Cornish-Lauria said. “Their ongoing support helps us to change the lives of our clients by providing the help they need to find and keep a job in their community.”

The annual event was sponsored by PepsiCo Enable, Curry Automotive and Board President Marianne Brown of Mount Kisco.

For more information and a full list of honorees, visit careersforpeoplewithdisabilities.org.

