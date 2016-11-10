Westport’s Awareness Technologies acquires controlling interest in British software firm

Westport-based software firm Awareness Technologies has acquired a controlling interest in British software company Screen Time Labs. The latter, based in Bristol, U.K., provides parental screen time control software for Android, iOS and Kindle Fire tablets and smartphones.

Awareness Technologies manufactures WebWatcher, which also allows parents to monitor such devices as PCs and iPhones from the same web-based user interface in order to provide one unified view. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“With more studies revealing the negative effects excessive screen time can have on a child’s health, parents have become more concerned about managing the amount of their children are spending online each day,” Awareness CEO Brad Miller.

“This alliance with Screen Time Labs will allow us to offer parents the ability to manage their kids’ screen time allowance from any location.”

Print