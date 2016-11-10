Stamford’s Twin Rinks unveiling new fitness center

In observance of its 20th anniversary, Stamford’s Twin Rinks has announced the unveiling of a state-of-the-art performance fitness center on its second floor. A ribbon-cutting for the 20,000-square-foot, newly renovated space will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the facility at 1063 Hope St.

The space will be home to Prentiss Human Performance, a personal training service for professional and amateur athletes; Greenwich Sports Medicine, specializing in injury rehabilitation and management; Performance 20/20, a medical practice specializing on improving and optimizing vision in athletic performance; and Performance Physical Therapy.

