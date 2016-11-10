Avison Young tapped as leasing agent for Bridgeport office building

Avison Young’s Westchester/Connecticut office in Norwalk has been named exclusive leasing agent for the Class A office building at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

Availabilities at the property include two full floors of approximately 23,000 square feet each, as well as partial floors ranging from 4,000 to 8,300 square feet. The property, built in 1989 and renovated in 2012, is GSA-approved and features on site property management, a full-service café, fitness center with locker rooms, training and conference facilities, and nearly 500 covered parking spaces.

Existing tenants at 1000 Lafayette include Citizens Bank, Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law firm Zeldes Needle Cooper and executive office solutions company Regus.

