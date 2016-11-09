CBRE named leasing agent on Stamford mixed-use property

CBRE Group’s Westchester/Connecticut office has been named the exclusive leasing agent for 201 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

The 195,500-square-foot mixed-used property on 16.5 acres was previously occupied by GE Capital and Walden/Borders Books. Leasing opportunities range in size from 13,897 square feet on the lower level to 75,948 square feet available on the second floor.

201 High Ridge Road in Stamford

“201 High Ridge Road is the true work-play experience for potential users given its close proximity to a number of top destinations in the neighborhood, along with its high-quality office space,” said David Block, senior vice president at CBRE, who will oversee the leasing campaign on behalf of the ownership, affiliates of Steven Wise Associates LLC. “It is also ideal for corporate tenants looking to expand their brand.”

