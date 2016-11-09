FDIC publishes mortgage lending guide for bankers

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has published the second of a three-part guide to help community bankers learn more about grant and mortgage loan programs offered by state housing finance agencies.

“The Affordable Mortgage Lending Guide, Part II: State Housing Finance Agencies” focuses on first-lien mortgage products, down payment and closing assistance, mortgage tax credit certificates, and homeownership education and counseling programs that can facilitate mortgage lending by insured depository institutions. It also provides an individual summary of each state housing finance agency, listing programs offered and providing web links for easy reference by bankers operating in that state or territory.

The FDIC’s Affordable Mortgage Lending Guide includes three parts that respectively cover federal agencies and government-sponsored enterprises; state housing finance agencies, and federal home loan banks. The third publication will be posted to the FDIC Affordable Mortgage Lending Center later this year.

The agency’s online center also provides links that take the reader to the housing programs discussed in the guide.

FDIC officials said community bankers encouraged the agency to develop resources for affordable mortgage lending credit that is easy to understand and gathers information about a variety of programs in one location.

The publications can be ordered at catalog.fdic.gov (Bankers Resources) or downloaded from the Affordable Mortgage Lending Center.

For questions or comments about the guide, email mortgagelending@fdic.gov.

