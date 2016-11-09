Angel Commercial sells Fairfield industrial building

Angel Commercial LLC has sold the 11,042-square-foot industrial building at 730-750 Commerce Drive in Fairfield for $1.6 million. The building, on an approximately three-quarter-acre lot, was bought by Fairfield-based 730 Commerce Drive LLC.

The property was previously home to Five Star Products Inc., a provider of nonshrink cement and epoxy-based construction solutions.

“The company outgrew the building,” said Jon Angel, president of Fairfield-headquartered Angel Commercial, who represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. “They moved to a larger facility in Shelton.”

Print