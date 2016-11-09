Fairfield County came out for Clinton

If Donald Trump’s presidency turns out to be a disappointment or worse, Fairfield County residents will be able to shrug their shoulders and say, “Hey, don’t blame me.”

According to Associated Press statistics, Hillary Clinton captured 56.5 percent of the Fairfield County vote, compared with 39.4 percent for Trump. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green candidate Jill Stein took 3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Statewide, Clinton took Connecticut’s popular vote, with 54 percent of residents supporting her. Trump took 41.6 percent, with Johnson and Stein trailing at 3 percent and 1.4 percent each. Clinton won six out of eight counties, with only Litchfield and Windham counties favoring Trump.

