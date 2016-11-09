Novus partners with Microsoft Technology Center to accelerate Skype for Business

Legacy and IP voice and data communications technology firm Novus has partnered with the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City to support Novus’ Skype for Business Voice Solutions demonstrations, training sessions, workshops and seminars hosted by Microsoft for prospective business customers in Manhattan.

As part of the announcement, Trumbull-based Novus introduced a Skype for Business trial program, Go UC Voice!, which will be available to businesses that have visited the Technology Center and participated in a Microsoft Unified Communications seminar, workshop, or sales demonstration.

