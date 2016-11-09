ENTA plans office park move for Yorktown clinic

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP, a specialty physician group practice headquartered in Tarrytown, plans an office-park move by next spring to accommodate expanded services at its clinical facility in Yorktown Heights.

ENTA officials said the practice will move next door from 2649 Strang Blvd. to an 8,700-square-foot office at 2651 Strang Blvd., an approximately 150,000-square-foot office building in Northern Westchester Executive Park that is also home to the Yorktown campus of Mercy College. The new clinic will be equipped with 12 ear, nose and throat exam rooms, a procedure room, two audiology booths, a hearing aid dispensing room and four allergy rooms.

The move is expected to be completed by May 2017.

ENTA officials said the expanded office will offer adult and pediatric patients a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to health care featuring board-certified otolaryngology specialists, subspecialists and allergists treating issues related to sinus, throat, allergy, otology, rhinology, audiology and head and neck surgery, sleep and facial plastics, as well as licensed audiologists to examine, evaluate and dispense hearing amplification devices.

