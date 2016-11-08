Colliers named leasing agent for Stamford’s Soundview office property

Colliers International Group Inc. has been named the exclusive leasing agent for Soundview, a 180,000-square-foot Class A office property at 1266 E. Main St. in Stamford.

Soundview was acquired by Keystone Property Group in 2014 from Mack-Cali Realty Corp. as part of a 12-office property portfolio that totaled approximately $230.8 million. Keystone recently completed a multimillion-dollar repositioning that included a remodeled lobby and common areas and an updated fitness center. The Colliers team is marketing units from 850 to 28,000 square feet at the property, whose tenants include Aberdeen Asset Management, Regus and ADP.

“We already are seeing momentum in inquiries from potential tenants looking to locate at a quality property at a competitive rate,” said Ian Ceppos, senior managing director in the Stamford office of Colliers.

Print