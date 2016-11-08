New executive director at Greenwich Land Trust

Greenwich Land Trust has announced the appointment of Will Kies as its new executive director, effective Nov. 28. He replaces Virginia Gwynn, who announced her retirement in August.

Kies comes to the Greenwich Land Trust after 12 years at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, where most recently served as director of education and the center’s Heckscher Farm. Before that, he has held positions at the University of Vermont, the U.S. Geological Survey within the U.S. Department of Interior and Outdoor Explorations as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program. A Greenwich native, he holds a Bachelor in Arts in history from St. Lawrence University and Master of Arts in geography from the University of Vermont.

“I look forward to advancing the mission of the Greenwich Land Trust, working with its impressive team of leadership, staff and volunteers, and to strengthening ties to members and community partners,” Kies said. “I believe protecting land is more than just preserving picturesque landscapes. It is vital to healthy communities and requires that we all participate in its wonders and preservation.”

