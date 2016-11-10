IAC Applications launches first company-wide hackathon in Yonkers

By Ryan Deffenbaugh

No Comment

The headquarters of IAC Applications, three former factory floors and 40,000 square feet overlooking the Hudson River in Yonkers’ iPark Hudson, were more quiet than usual on Nov. 3, though not for a lack of activity. At least half of the 135 employees in offices were teamed up in groups of five or more dedicated to…

This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please login to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here. If you would prefer to start with a 12 week free trial, Click Here.

Print

In : Management, Premium Content, Social Media, Westchester

About the author

Ryan Deffenbaugh covers energy, education, food and beverage and the Sound Shore for the Westchester County Business Journal. He previously worked for Westchester Magazine and The Citizen daily newspaper (Auburn, N.Y.). He started with the Westchester County Business Journal in March 2016.
SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS