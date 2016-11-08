Journalist Lee Woodruff to speak at Women’s Leadership Council breakfast

Journalist Lee Woodruff, an award-winning author and contributing reporter for “CBS This Morning” and “Good Morning America,” will be the keynote speaker for the 4th annual United Way Women’s Leadership Council Annual Celebration of Women in Philanthropy on Dec. 6.

Lee Woodruff. Photo courtesy of United Way

The breakfast event, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown, brings together businesswomen and community leaders to network, as well as raise funds to help women and children in Westchester and Putnam counties.

A Westchester resident, Woodruff is co-author of “In An Instant,” a New York Times best-seller that received critical acclaim for its chronicle of her family’s journey to recovery after her husband Bob Woodruff, a correspondent for ABC News, was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq. They founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has raised more than $20 million to help veterans successfully reintegrate into their communities and receive critical long-term care.

The United Way Women’s Leadership Council will also award its “Woman of Distinction” recognition to Marsha Gordon, president and CEO of The Business Council of Westchester at the event. Gordon will be recognized for her efforts leading economic growth in the region.

Individual tickets are at $125. More information available at www.uwwp.org/wlcbreakfast.

