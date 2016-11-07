Greenwich nonprofit brings Martina McBride for fundraising concert

Greenwich-based Dana’s Angels Research Trust is bringing country music star Martina McBride to the Palace Theatre in Stamford this Friday for a fundraising benefit concert.

DART is dedicated to funding medical research, education and treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease, a genetic disorder that prevents the body from metabolizing cholesterol and other lipids. The nonprofit was created by Phil and Andrea Marella after their daughter Dana died in 2013 from NPC-related illness; their 17-year-old son Andrew is fighting the disease.

The Nov. 11 event begins with a reception at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 8 p.m. The concert will also include music from “Reckless,” the first new album of country material in five years from McBride, a four-time winner of the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year.

Print