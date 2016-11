The NewYork-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital will host a Careers in Medicine event today at Eastchester High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

Health care professionals from the hospital will offer a free program for high school students interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

Attendees can meet health care providers, participate in interactive workshops and learn about career options.

For more information, visit the event’s registration page or call 914-787-5000.

