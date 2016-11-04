Frontier laying off another 1,000 employees

Having reported the loss of some 99,000 broadband customers during its third quarter, Frontier Communications is in the process of laying off 1,000 workers. In an email sent to employees by the Norwalk company’s CEO Dan McCarthy, the company will begin an organizational restructuring in December that “positions Frontier to provide exceptional products and service to residential and commercial customers across our newly expanded 29-state footprint.”

“Beginning this week, we will be speaking with employees and teams who are directly impacted by this decision,” McCarthy wrote. “These changes will unfortunately impact the positions of approximately 1,000 of our colleagues at all levels of the company.”

According to the company’s release announcing its third-quarter results, “Current regional support functions including engineering, finance, human resources, communications and marketing are being centralized to achieve improved operational performance as well as expense reductions.”

The new round of layoffs follows the September elimination of 250 midlevel management positions. Both rounds appear to be fallout from Frontier’s $10.5 billion acquisition last year of Verizon’s wireline, broadband and FiOS operations that provide services to residential, commercial and wholesale customers in California, Texas and Florida. Frontier had told state and federal regulation agencies examining the deal that it would result in the addition of jobs.

“This is a difficult decision, but it is a necessary step,” McCarthy wrote of the latest development. “We have and will continue to approach these conversations with sensitivity showing all employees the dignity and respect they deserve, and I know everyone in the company will do the same.”

