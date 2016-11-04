Lyft returns to Connecticut

The on-demand ride-sharing service Lyft has returned to Connecticut, with service to and from Tweed New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport as well as pick-ups across the state.

Lyft suspended its Connecticut operations in February 2015 when Connecticut cab companies attempted to lobby the state to impose new regulatory controls on ride-sharing operations. Lyft’s chief rival, Uber, remained in operation within Connecticut.

To promote its relaunch, Lyft is giving a $5 discount to new passengers that use the code “CTLOVE” for their first Lyft ride. The company is also hiring Connecticut drivers to participate in the service.

