The move from 713 Bedford St. to the Stamford Historical Society’s home at 1508 High Ridge Rd. will take place Nov. 6.
Historic Hoyt-Barnum House moving to accommodate new Stamford police station
By Kevin ZimmermanNovember 4, 2016 No Comment
