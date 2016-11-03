Open enrollment in NY health insurance marketplace begins

Open enrollment began on Nov. 1 for those seeking health insurance coverage from New York state’s health plan marketplace, NY State of Health.

To ensure coverage begins on Jan. 1, 2017, NY State of Health officials advise individuals to sign up for plans by Dec. 15.

“As we prepare to launch the fourth open enrollment period, our focus is helping the remainder of New York’s uninsured find low-cost health insurance coverage,” NY State of Health Executive Director Donna Frescatore said in a statement. “Increased help paying for coverage and expanded health plan options in 2017 will help all consumers, both current and those new to the marketplace, find the coverage and care they need.”

The organization said that while premiums are expected to increase, many consumers will be eligible to receive tax credits offsetting these increases.

Aside from insurer Wellcare, all insurance providers that offered qualified health plans in 2016 will again offer those plans on the exchange in 2017.

Some plans offer additional services such as adult dental and vision coverage.

The Small Business Marketplace for companies with 100 or fewer employees is open for enrollment year-round.

For more information, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

