Mercy College announces internship grant program

Mercy College announced an Internship Grant Program that will award eligible students a $1,500 grant for working an unpaid, for-credit internship.

“Many internships are unpaid and thus not financially viable for students,” said senior director of Career and Professional Development Jill Hart. “A grant may remove that financial barrier and enable students to gain experience, skills and connections that are valuable in the marketplace.”

Hart said the application process is competitive, and students will have to prove a clear relationship between their planned internship and career development goals. The selection committee will consist of staff members from the division of student affairs and a rotating faculty member.

The deadline to apply is November 21.

For more information, contact the Career and Professional Development team at CPD@mercy.edu.







Print